National Minimum Wage Moves To $13,000 June 1

Effective June 1, 2023 the national minimum wage will increase from $9,000 to $13,000 per 40 hour work week.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the announcement during his contribution to the 2023/24 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 16).
He said that the new rate represents a 44 per cent increase on the national minimum wage, which is the largest in 20 years.
“This Administration is fully committed to providing minimum wage earners with a livable wage as part of its commitment to prosperity for our people,” he said.
Since 2016, the minimum wage has moved from $6, 200 to $13, 000, representing a 110 per cent increase over the seven-year period.
Cumulative inflation over the same period was less than 50 per cent.
“We recognise that the contributions of minimum wage earners such as household workers, artisans, labourers, store clerks, and security personnel is vital to the success of our manufacturers, hotel professionals, lawyers, doctors, and teachers in meeting our national productivity and service targets,” the Prime Minister said.
As it relates to industrial security guards, Prime Minister Holness said the minimum wage will increase from $10,500 to $14,000 per week. This will also take effect June 1, 2023.
“We have engaged employers in the security industry to improve the conditions of work of our security guards, ensuring that the necessary statutory payments are made so that they will qualify for housing and national insurance pension,” the Prime Minister told the House.