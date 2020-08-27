National Junior Record Holder Kevin Nedrick to return to court September 22, gets reduced bail

National junior record holder in the shot-put Kevin Nedrick is to return to court on September 22, 2020, on a rap charge and was expected to be released from the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota on Wednesday, August 26, after his reduced US$1,000 cash bond was paid following his first appearance.

The 21-year-old University of Minnesota shot putter was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with allegations that about 1:12 am to the apartment where the told officers that she was at the location celebrating her roommate’s 21st birthday with friends on Monday night.

The woman said she went to aid her roommate, who was throwing up in the bathroom. When the woman left the bathroom, Nedrick overpowered her into her bedroom and onto her bed.

Nedrick’s bail was initially set at US$75,000 but his court-appointed attorney managed to get it down to US$1,000 cash, which was raised on his behalf by a number of students at the school.

Nedrick, who represented Jamaica at the World Under-20 Championships in Poland in 2016.