Jamaica News: Kemoy Campbell is now recovering after experiencing a cardiac episode early this week. Campbell is the holder of the national records in the 3000m, 5000m and 10,000m.

Campbell, stated via his Instagram, that he was passing out while driving. Luckily he was resuscitated by an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).

He stated that he was able to pull to safety before calling the Fire Brigade who was able to do their checks and confirm that he would be okay.

Campbell further said he has undergone tests to determine the cause of the incident.

Campbell collapsed during February 2019 Millrose Games in New York and was advised to end his career due to complications from the incident.