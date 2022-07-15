‘Natey’ Charged for Firearm and Ammunition Seizure in Kingston 19

Twenty-nine-year-old Nathan Grey, otherwise called ‘Natey’, of Donmair Avenue, Kingston 19 is scheduled to face the court following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Donmair Close, in the parish on Wednesday, July 13.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 8:45 p.m., a team of officers was conducting a patrol in the area when they saw a man acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and one 9mm Taurus pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested and charged for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.
His court date is not yet finalised.

