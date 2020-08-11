Narrow escape after crash in MoBay

Alan Lewin – News Reporter: Several persons missed death on Monday afternoon, August 10, when a flatbed truck laden with building material ran back down the busy Mount Salem main road in Montego Bay, St James, partially crushing a motor vehicle with its occupants.

The company for which the truck was transporting material sent a small crane to lift off the material so that the roadway could be cleared as traffic had backed up.

This was compound when there was more confusion in the western city with a bomb threat along the Howard Cooke Boulevard, forcing the evacuation of staff at the Rubis gas station. That proved to be a hoax.

In the case of the road crash, it was not clear if anyone was injured.

. Photos of the accident scene.