Nardo Under Investigation for Shooting in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police have commenced a probe into an incident where a 23-year-old man was almost shot to death by another man in Water Works, Westmoreland, on Wednesday, February 10.

So far the identity of the suspect has been released only as ‘Nardo’, who is believed to be about 20-year-old, of Water Works, also in the parish.

Reports are that about 7:30 the victim was driving his Voxy bus along a Parochial road at Thompson Lane, in Water Works, when the accused brandished a handgun and opened fire on the vehicle.

The victim managed to speed away,.and drove to the Whithorne police station where he made a report.

The police have since launched an investigation into the shooting.