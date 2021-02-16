‘Nardo’ Charged with Shooting in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police have arrested and charged a man who reportedly, attempted to shoot a 23-year-old man to death, in Water Works community, Westmoreland, on Wednesday, February 10.

The accused who has been charged with Shooting with Intent, and Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is, Anordo Nathan, otherwise called ‘Nardo’, a 21-year-old, farmer, also of Water Works in the parish.

Reports are that at about 7:30pm, the victim was driving his Voxy bus along a Parochial road at Thompson Lane, in Water Works, when the accused brandished a handgun and opened fire on the vehicle.

The victim managed to speed away, and drove to the Whithorne police station where he made a report.

Nathan was arrested and charged on Saturday, February 13, following an investigation by the police.