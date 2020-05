The Narcotics Police are listing Leon Crowal Snr. as a Person of Interest.

Crowal is being asked to make contact with detectives at the Area Three Narcotics facility at 38B DeCarteret Road in Mandeville, Manchester by 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

In addition, anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Narcotics Police at 876-923-5729, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.