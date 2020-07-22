Naomi Cowan Shines At Virtual Staging Of Simmer Down Reggae Festival

Singer Naomi Cowan was a showstopper at this year’s virtual staging of the Simmer Down Reggae Festival usually held in Birmingham, England.

The music festival, held between July 18-19 celebrated its 10th anniversary and featured acts from Jamaica, Trinidad, Gambia, Guyana, Pakistan, USA and UK.

Naomi, who is the daughter of Tommy Cowan and Carlene Davis is known for hits such as Climbing and Paradise Plum. For the music festival, she decided to do an acoustic set featuring on keyboards Djenne Greaves, on guitar, Almando Douglas and off camera Bongo Herman on percussions.

She opened her performance with tribute to her father, of The Jamaicans with his hit of 1967 Baba Boom Time and Things You Say You Love. She then followed up with El Shadai her hit song Piece of Mind on the rock and groove rhythm, she then moved into tributes to Dennis Brown touching on Have You Ever and Beres Hammond Double Trouble. The rest of her set also included her originals The Way and Naked on which she accompanied herself on guitar, Naomi told McKoy’s News that it was her first written, arranged and produced song.

Producer of the festival, Alex Williams was pleased with her set.

“Naomi was fantastic. Everyone loved her in the UK and around the world,” he said.

Other artistes on this year’s show included Corrol Thompson, Janet Kay from the UK & Barry Biggs also from Jamaica.

Over the years, Inner Circle, Gentleman, Kymani Marley, Marcia Griffiths, Horace Andy, Freddy McGregor, Half Pint and Maxi Priest have performed at the event. The Wailers’ song Simmer Down is the theme song for the festival.