Naked Unidentified Male Found Floating in Sea at Unity Hall, St James

The Freeport police in Montego Bay, St James, are appealing to members of the public for assistance to identify the body of a man, which was discovered floating in the sea, at Unity Hall in the parish, on Saturday, August 26.
Reports are that about 2:50pm, residents saw the partially decomposed body floating face down in the water, and summoned the police.
On arrival of the lawmen, the deceased who is believed to be about 5feet-7inches tall, was found in the nude.
A white merino, white and orange shirt, orange shorts, blue jacket, and black plaid underpants were discovered on a rock close to where the body was discovered.
Persons with information that could assist the police are being asked to contact the Freeport police, Anchovy police or the nearest police station.