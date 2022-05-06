Naked Man Found in House Unconscious, Dies at May Pen Hospital

Investigators in Clarendon, have opened an inquiry into the death of a man who was found unconscious at his home on Wednesday but died a day later.

The man, who has been identified as Ricardo Brown, 64, was discovered by the police in a community known as Turners in Four Paths.

Brown was found naked, wounded, and in a pool of blood at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was rushed to May Pen Hospital in critical condition, however, he died on Thursday.

The police have reported that Brown’s blue Toyota Fielder motor vehicle has gone missing from the premises.

According to the police, the cause of death cannot yet be ruled a homicide.