Nadal, Thiem Suffer Coaching Setbacks ahead of Australian Open

(Reuters) – World number two Rafa Nadal and last year’s Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem has both suffered setbacks with their coaches unable to make the trip Down Under for the year’s first tennis Grand Slam.

Players and officials have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in Australia before they participate in warmup events from Jan. 31 at Melbourne Park, where the major will be held from Feb. 8-21.

Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya said he would not be travelling to Australia due to the strict health restrictions.

Nadal, U.S. Open champion Thiem ranked No.3 in the world and defending Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic will be among top players quarantining in Adelaide and then head to Melbourne for the team-based ATP Cup and the Grand Slam.

Thiem’s coach Nicolas Massu of Chile was not on the flight to Australia, having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

With restrictions on arrival in Australia, it was unlikely that Massu, a former top 10 player, could be part of Thiem’s team at Melbourne Park.

Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in 2020 final, will train with fellow Austrian player Dennis Novak during the quarantine period when the players are allowed five hours outside their hotel rooms to prepare for the major.