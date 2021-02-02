Nadal Pulls out of ATP Cup Opener with a Back Problem

Rafael Nadal pulled out of Spain’s opening ATP Cup tie with a lower back problem less than a week before he bids for a record 21st men’s Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The world number two had been due to face Australian No. 1 Alex de Minaur in their first of three Group B round-robin ties at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Instead, Roberto Bautista Agut replaced Nadal against De Minaur while Pablo Carreno Busta stepped up to play John Millman in the other singles rubber.

Nadal, who was present in the Team Spain box to provide advice for Carreno Busta and Bautista Agut, will hope to be fit for the tie against Greece in two days’ time where he is due to play Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday.

The men’s team event, which has been reduced to 12 teams from 24, is being played at the same time as five other tournaments at Melbourne Park this week after a strict quarantine for all players who arrived in the country for the Australian Open.