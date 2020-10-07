Nadal overcomes Sinner to storm into French Open semi-finals

12-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal’s bid to equal Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams at this year’s French Open remains alive following the victory over Jannik Sinner of Italy in the tournament’s latest ever finish.

The big-hitting Italian broke Nadal in the opening set and looked to serve out before the Spanish 12-time champion hit back and won the tie-break.

Nadal dominated the rest of the quarter-final and sealed a 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 6-1 win.

The Spaniard will now face Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

The Argentine defeated Nadal in Rome last month, but the Spaniard has gone on to win the title on every occasion after reaching the last four at Roland Garros.

The late finish was due to Tuesday’s packed schedule on Philippe Chatrier, which included the five-hour epic between Schwartzman and Dominic Thiem.

Nadal thanked the sparse crowd that remained to watch his match and paid tribute to his 19-year-old opponent.

