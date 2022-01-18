Nadal Begins Australian Open Bid with Win

Rafael Nadal began his bid for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title with a victory over Marcos Giron in the Australian Open first round.

Sixth seed Nadal, the only former Melbourne champion left in the men’s draw, beat American Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2.

The Spaniard is making his return to Grand Slam tennis after a five-month layoff with a foot injury.

“I have had very challenging months, tough moments, and a lot of doubts,” he said on court.

Nadal is the only member of the ‘Big Three’ competing in Melbourne after nine-time Melbourne champion Novak Djokovic’s visa was cancelled on Sunday.

His sole Australian Open title came in 2009 but he won the Melbourne Summerset in the build-up to the tournament.

He was rarely troubled against Giron, hitting 34 winners to help set up a second-round meeting with German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann who dismissed home favourite and Adelaide champion Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2 6-3 6-2.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com