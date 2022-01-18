Nadal Begins Australian Open Bid with Win

Rafael Nadal began his bid for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title with a victory over Marcos Giron in the Australian Open first round.

Sixth seed Nadal, the only former Melbourne champion left in the men’s draw, beat American Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2.

The Spaniard is making his return to Grand Slam tennis after a five-month layoff with a foot injury.

“I have had very challenging months, tough moments, and a lot of doubts,” he said on court.

Nadal is the only member of the ‘Big Three’ competing in Melbourne after nine-time Melbourne champion Novak Djokovic’s visa was cancelled on Sunday.

His sole Australian Open title came in 2009 but he won the Melbourne Summerset in the build-up to the tournament.

He was rarely troubled against Giron, hitting 34 winners to help set up a second-round meeting with German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann who dismissed home favourite and Adelaide champion Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2 6-3 6-2.