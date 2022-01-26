Nadal Battles to Win Five-set Thriller to Reach Melbourne Semis

Rafael Nadal again showed the immense fight, which has characterised his career as he overcame physical issues to beat Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

Spanish sixth seed Nadal won 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3, despite struggling physically in the fourth set.

Nadal, whose only title at Melbourne Park came in 2009, needed medication for what seemed to be a stomach issue.

The 35-year-old faces seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in the last four.