Mzs Quanny teams up Xyclone for Bruk It Off remix

Philadelphia-based Dancehall songstress Mzs Quanny is putting a spin on one of her timeless tracks, “Bruk It Off” with a remix featuring artiste Xyclone. The track is on the Deep Meds Riddim, produced by Damion Dainja, and was released in August 2020.

“This song is telling the guys “don’t be shy” Mzs Quanny always aims to please. This is the best track to get any girl to whine up to,” the singer explained about the track. The original version was released in 2016.

“Xyclone hit me with the idea that we should revive the song and give it proper exposure. It’s been getting radio play here in Philly and on a couple online radios but we saw going way beyond that. He sent me his verse and I fell in love with it so we got straight to work,” the singer explained.

Not the first collaboration between the two, Mzs Quanny is featured on Xyclone’s most recent album on a song titled “Still I Rise.”Since its release, the “Bruk It Off” remix has been gaining amazing traction, especially with the stunning accompanying music video, which premiered on YouTube on September 4, 2020. The vibrant display is authentically Dancehall, from the bright colours to the bold outfits.

“I think any crowd can appreciate a song with a dope riddim and a sexy message. “Bruk It Off” is one of many songs that I can see people making videos for, singing along to, playing in big parties and streaming on Spotify. I can’t wait to see how they respond to the album,” she said.

The track will be featured on the singer’s forthcoming album, “Don’t Mean To Brag”. The album, which will also feature another collaboration with Xyclone, is a body of work that kept her going through this difficult time.

“Honestly, 2020 has been tough but after fighting off the virus, a whole month later my motivation was through the roof. There was a point where I couldn’t even speak for more than 2 minutes because of the virus but I pushed myself each day to record something,” she expressed.

Everything that she has experienced has been fuel to keep going.

“I was able to release 4 songs this year, record a video, complete interviews and keep things pushing because when you want something enough you don’t stop. In a way, the Coronavirus helped my music. I’ve been able to connect with way more people because everything has been virtual,” she further added.

Bruk It Off” Remix is available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.