Mystery triple killing – Man set self on fire

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED IN ST THOMAS?

Many questions are now being asked about the deaths of a man, his lover and their two-year-old child in St Thomas, Sunday, June 7.

The initial reports are that the bodies of the three unidentified people were found in bushes in Pear Tree River district, near Port Morant just before 10 a.m. Residents had suggested that it was a double murder-suicide, meaning that the man had killed his lover and their child and then killed himself.

It is alleged that the woman had recently enlisted in the JDF and she and the man had been experiencing relationship problems.

A police release said the bodies were found close to each other and had been burnt. In fact, the burning prevented police from positively identifying the bodies. The police report did not say it was a murder-suicide scene.

It had been suggested that all three bodies had chop wounds.

But police sources are now throwing cold water on that report of chop wounds to all the bodies, arguing that even if the man used a machete or other sharp implement to chop and kill the other two, it was very unlikely that he would use a machete or any other cutting implement to kill himself.

Another theory is now being put forward suggesting that even if he did not chop himself, he might have set himself on fire and then that fire also burnt the others. Again detectives contacted by McKoy’s News say that’s not very likely either, though more probable. They argue that since it was outdoors, if the man had set himself alight, he would very likely try to put out the flames when the pain hit him and would likely run away from the scene, trying to reduce the pain of the burns.

While they do not rule out that the man killed the others and then himself, the method of his killing is causing some distress. They also say they haven’t heard of any container with any gas or other accelerant that he could have used to douse and then set fire to himself.