MyHR+ Yielding Positive Results – Dr. Clarke

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, says the MyHR+ online integrated human resource and payroll system being implemented across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) has begun to yield dividends for users.

Noting that the platform has already been rolled out in 40 MDAs, Dr. Clarke said “those who have it can tell you the vast difference that it makes”.

He noted that public officers have been able to access payslips and information on vacation leave within shorter timelines.

“If [we] want the public service to deliver good service to the people of Jamaica, then we have to start by delivering good service to [public officers]. So we are starting with human resources because we want everyone to understand how important service delivery is,” the Minister said.

He was speaking during Wednesday’s (October 6) final day of the two-day 2021 Customer Service Excellence digital conference, jointly hosted by the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) and the Office of the Cabinet’s Public Sector Transformation and Modernisation Division.

The event was held under the theme ‘You…Me…We Got the Power of Service Excellence!’.

Dr. Clarke pointed out that some routine internal engagements in the public service are still being delivered manually, often resulting in protracted delays, and with the implementation of MyHR+, among other services, “we are seeing the positive impact that it can have”.

He noted that as the platform is fully rolled out, “and our vision for it is realised, we are going to see the delivery of human resource services to the public service [becoming] vastly improved”.

Dr. Clarke further underscored the importance of ensuring seamless service delivery to internal as well as external customers.

“Our internal customers are very, very important to the overall functioning of the public service,” he stressed.