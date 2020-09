Dear McKoy,

I’m 24 years old, and I live with my boyfriend. Both of us work and for the most part we’re able to take care of our bills and make ends meet. I would say he’s a decent man. The only issue is that he cannot make me orgasm in bed. I find him attractive, but no matter how hard we try, I cannot climax. The thing is, I’ve slept with several other men before and they made me orgasm numerous times so I don’t know what’s wrong with my boyfriend. He does everything; from using sex toys to performing oral… and still nothing! We even went as far as trying a threesome because I’m also into girls, but to be honest, he and the girl had a better time than I did. I really like him and it would be nice for things to work out but I need my sexual needs to be satisfied. I’m tired of pleasing myself. I’m even considering to get a friends with benefits on the side and stay with my boyfriend. My mother says I’m being foolish for contemplating cheating or leaving my man but I’m sexually frustrated!

I’m not sure what to do.

-Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

I would not advise you to cheat. If you are so unhappy with your man and you believe he’s the problem, leave and go find someone else. Cheating and promiscuity is never the answer. Be honest with yourself and with him.

All the best.