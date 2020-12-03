Dear McKoy: My Girlfriend Farts When She Orgasms – You’re probably going to laugh when I tell you this but I had to share it with someone. I am with this very hot girl that I pursued for a couple of months before she even gave me the time of day. I had to wait an even longer time before she and I had sex. I did not mind though cause she is everything I ever wanted. So, the time came for us to have sex and it was going great until it was time to orgasm and she let out a loud fart. I was so frightened and she apologized. I brushed it off, and we went for round 2 and the same thing kept happening. It killed my mood, honestly because they smelled horrible. I did not know a hot girl like her could produce something that smells so horrible. I could tell she was embarrassed but we are yet to talk about it. I love her otherwise, but that habit cannot work.

R.B.

Dear R.B.: Maybe it is a medical condition and you can accompany her to the doctor to see if everything is okay. Just don’t be offensive when you approach her about this. I hope it works out.

McKoy