My Boyfriend Exposed Me on Social Media Giving Him Oral Sex

Dear McKoy: My boyfriend and I have been together for 2 months now, i am 19 years old. I do not have any children, but we live really well and I love him so much, he is my everything. One evening he asked me to give him head “Oral Sex”, I told him no, that’s nasty, but he said every woman he has been with do it to him and that’s what he loves, so if I don’t do it, he will end the relationship.

As I said I love him and I really didn’t want to lose him, so I start giving him what he fantasized in, every time before we have sex I give him head, and he loves it, I love seeing the look on his face while am doing it, he made me love doing it to him now, i’ll give him head day and night, for as long as he wants. I have never done it to anyone else, and I will never do so.

One day we had an argument and he said I should get out of his house, so I did. That evening when he came from work I wasn’t home, I went on the road, I met with my brothers and cousins, we had some beers and dragons, then I decided to go home, when I reached home he was there, sitting on the bed watching a movie on his phone.

I said good night, then I went in the bathroom to shower, when I finish shower, I dried my body and I attempt to go on the bed beside him, but he ask me where I was going, I replied “on the bed”, he said I went out to have sex then want to come on the bed beside him, I ask him what was he talking about, he got so upset he push me from the bedside and shout, ” you are drunk bitch”.

I start arguing with him since he called me a bitch, but he never argue back, he started to fight me, he hit my head in the wall, allowing a big bump on my forehead, I ran in the bathroom to lock away myself from he, but he kicked off the door and beat me, he drag me around the back holding a knife, saying “shut up”, as I was screaming and begging him to stop, he said he is going to kill me.

He used the knife to stab me on my leg, he punched me in my mouth, finally I got away from him and I called the police, they didn’t arrive, it was already late so I stayed outside until morning. It was about 12:30pm when the police arrived, but he never came out to them so they left.

I went to my uncle and brothers and they called his phone and threatened him.

That exact evening I got a whatsapp message with myself on a video involving in oral sex, I almost fainted, I couldn’t believe he would do such a thing. He posted the video on the internet, and a friend of mine screen recorded it and sent it to me, I feel bad, I just feel lifeless. Please tell me what to do.

Sad girl

Dear Sad Girl: I can imagine how you feel. You have to value yourself and know your worth, don’t let anyone force you to do anything you don’t want to. You see what I don’t understand with you young people, you do these things, and when it has been published you cry, you feel bad, you feel lifeless, and you behave as if the world has ended. You allow him to make a video of you, he does this because he could always have an edge over you.

Now is all this what you really want for yourself, you need to put yourself first, love yourself and you will get to know the value of you, now take a while to look into life and think about your future. Good luck.

McKoy