Mutilated Bodies of Two Goat Farmers Found in Westmoreland

The Grange Hill police are probing the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two goat farmers, whose mutilated remains were discovered in bushes on Tuesday, in Crowder District, Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

The deceased has been identified as Henry ‘Mas Hen’ Jones, 65, and Brian ‘Fowlie’ Chamber, 44, both of Crowder District in the parish.

According to police reports, at approximately 6:00 a.m., on Monday, the men, both of whom are from Crowder in Grange Hill, left home with over 60 goats and drove to a section of Mint Road in Grange Hill.

Residents got worried and raised an alarm when one of the goats taken out by the men returned home alone, separated from the rest of the herd and their owners.

A team police officers and residents began searching the area just after 1:00 p.m. They discovered the men’s water boots, backpacks, and machetes.

Four ram goats were also found tied in a wooded area in the community.

The search continued Tuesday morning about 6:00 a.m., and the men’s remains were discovered at roughly 8:45 a.m. in a section of a cane field.

A senior police investigator told the media that praedial larceny is believed to be the motive behind the killings.

Investigations are ongoing.

Antonio Mckoy – News Reporter