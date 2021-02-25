‘Muta’ Slain in Salt Spring, St James

The Montego Hills police in St James, have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by a group of gunmen in the community of Salt Spring, also in St James, on Wednesday, February 24.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Oshane Morris, otherwise called ‘Muta’, bartender and farmer, of Hall Lane, in Meggie Top, Salt Spring.

Reports by the Montego Hills police are that about 8:50 am, Morris was coming from his farm, when he was pounced upon and shot multiple times by unknown assailants.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Morris was discovered lying on his back, in bushes, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed, and the body later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.