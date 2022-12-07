“Muta” Shot Dead in Broadleaf, Manchester

“Muta” Shot Dead in Broadleaf: The police in Manchester are investigating the shooting death of a man in Broadleaf District in the parish on Tuesday, December 6.
He has been identified as Marlon Irwin, otherwise called ‘Muta’, a resident of the community.
According to police reports, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Irwin was driving his Toyota Axio on the Hampton main road when he was attacked by gunmen in another vehicle.
The gunmen opened fire on Irwin hitting him multiple times, before driving away from the scene.
He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.