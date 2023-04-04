Musician Murdered at Birdsucker Lane, Constant Spring

A popular musician was shot and killed while drinking with friends at Birdsucker Lane in Constant Spring on Friday, March 31.
He has been identified as 24-year-old Trevonne Smith, also of Birdsucker Lane.
Reports are that about 11:00pm, Smith was having drinks with some friends when a White Toyota Mark X motor car drove to the area, and the occupants opened fire on the group of men killing Smith on the spot.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.