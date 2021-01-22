Murray to Miss Australian Open Following COVID-19 Positive Test

Former world number one Andy Murray of Great Britain withdraw from next month’s Australian Open following a positive test for COVID-19 earlier this month.

The 33-year-old Murray, a wildcard, confirmed last Thursday that he had tested positive for the virus and was in self-isolation at his home near London.

The five-time Australian Open runner-up, was unable to take one of the charter flights laid on by Australian Open organisers, leaving him facing a race to be able to arrive in time to complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine period as per the health protocols.

Even if Murray had managed to arrive in time, he would have faced going into the event with minimal time to practise.

The three-time Grand Slam champion who last played at the tournament in 2019.

Murray played only seven Tour-level matches because of more injuries and the disruption caused by the pandemic — ending his season in October after a pelvic problem.

He currently ranked 123rd in the world had pulled out of the season-opening Delray Beach Open in Florida earlier this month to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Seventy-two players are currently confined to their rooms in Melbourne after they travelled on three flights where positive cases were found on arrival.

The tournament is scheduled to start on February 8, three weeks later than usual.