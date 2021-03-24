“Murderer” Stabbed to Death in Black River

BROTHER STAB BROTHER IN HIS SLEEP, IN STONY HILL, ST. ANDREW
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Detectives attached to the Black River police are carrying out investigations surrounding the stabbing death of a man along Bamboo Avenue, Black River, in St Elizabeth, on Monday, March 22.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Fafah Green, otherwise called ‘Murderer’, of Cuffies Pen, Lacovia in the parish.

Reports by the police are that about 1:30 am, Green was discovered by a resident lying on the roadway with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to his chest.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Green was taken to the Black River Hospital where he died whilst undergoing treatment.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....