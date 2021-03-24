“Murderer” Stabbed to Death in Black River

Detectives attached to the Black River police are carrying out investigations surrounding the stabbing death of a man along Bamboo Avenue, Black River, in St Elizabeth, on Monday, March 22.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Fafah Green, otherwise called ‘Murderer’, of Cuffies Pen, Lacovia in the parish.

Reports by the police are that about 1:30 am, Green was discovered by a resident lying on the roadway with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to his chest.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Green was taken to the Black River Hospital where he died whilst undergoing treatment.