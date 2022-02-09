Murdered Woman Found in Canefield in Linstead, St Catherine, Has Been Identified

The Linstead police in St Catherine, has confirmed that the body of a female which was discovered in bushes in Cheesefield district, Linstead, St Catherine, on Saturday, February 5, is that of community member Nicole Sital.

Reports are that about 8:00am, residents in the community stumbled upon the body, and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen the body was seen clad in a pink shorts, light coloured blouse. The scene was processed, and the body later removed to the morgue.

Investigators also confirmed that the female was murdered, and her body had wounds which are believed to have been caused by a knife.