Murdered Woman Found in Canefield in Linstead, St Catherine, Has Been Identified

The Linstead police in St Catherine, has confirmed that the body of a female which was discovered in bushes in Cheesefield district, Linstead, St Catherine, on Saturday, February 5, is that of community member Nicole Sital.

Reports are that about 8:00am, residents in the community stumbled upon the body, and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen the body was seen clad in a pink shorts, light coloured blouse. The scene was processed, and the body later removed to the morgue.

Investigators also confirmed that the female was murdered, and her body had wounds which are believed to have been caused by a knife.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com