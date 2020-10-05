Murder/ Triple Shooting In Westmoreland

Jamaica News: A businessman was shot dead and three others, including a 3-month-old boy, shot and injured during an attempted robbery at an establishment on Rose Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Sunday, October 04.

Fifty-eight-year-old Devon Clarke, otherwise called ‘Babsy’ or ‘Sixties’, of Darliston in the parish, has been identified as the deceased.

Reports are that about 1:30 p.m., armed men entered the establishment and allegedly demanded money. When their demand was not met, they opened gunfire hitting Clarke along with a woman and her baby. A struggle ensued between one of the men and a security guard, during which the guard was also shot and injured. The Police were summoned and the injured persons taken to hospital. Clarke was pronounced dead; the injured man and woman are admitted in serious but stable conditions. The baby’s injury is not considered life threatening.

The men escaped on a motorcycle which was parked nearby.

The Westmoreland Police are investigating.