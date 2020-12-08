Murder suspect shot dead hours after killing

A man believed to have been involved in a murder Monday morning was shot and

killed, by police, a few hours later.

Police said their action came under a recently announced operational surge for the

Christmas season.

Reports are that about 10:20 a.m., 31-year-old Theo Monteque, of Torrington Park, Kingston

5, was among a group of friends at the Enid Anglin Park in Kingston, when gunmen

approached them and opened gunfire hitting him. He was taken to the hospital where he was

pronounced dead.

About 1:30 p.m., two suspects in the murder of Monteque were spotted by lawmen from the

Specialized Operations Branch. A confrontation ensued between the Police and the assailants,

during which an unidentified male was fatally shot and a 9mm pistol seized.

Investigations are still underway to find the second suspect.

Meanwhile, the Police are urging the public to share information they may have on the other

suspect/s involved in the murder by calling Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency

number or the nearest police station.