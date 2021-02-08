Murder Suspect Nabbed in Weekend Operational Surge, Several Firearms also Seized

Intensified police operations across the island on the weekend have borne much success, among them the capture of a murder suspect minutes after he gunned down a man in Sandy Bay, Hanover as well as the seizure of several firearms on Saturday, February 6.

According to reports from the Sandy Bay Police, about 8:45 p.m., Suaine Waite, ‘Black Chiney’, a 25-year-old a mason and taxi operator of Seaview Drive, Hopewell, Hanover was gunned down outside a bar. The Police responded promptly upon receiving the report, and less than an hour later, the suspect was apprehended and a Springfield 9mm Pistol taken from him. His identity is being withheld at this time.

Firearms were also seized in Drewsland, Kingston 20, Harbour View, St. Andrew and Old Harbour, St Catherine in weekend operations.

In Drewsland, Kingston 20, the St. Andrew South Police seized a 9mm pistol while on patrol in the community. It is reported that about 11:55 a.m., the lawmen saw a group of men sitting along the roadway; on seeing the police, the men ran. The area was then searched and the illegal firearm found.

In Harbour View, St. Andrew, the Kingston Eastern Police seized one Bryco 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition on Talmania Avenue, Bayshore Park, Harbour View about 12:30 p.m. The weapon was reportedly found on an open lot during an operation. No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 5:35 p.m., lawmen were conducting an operation on Terminal Road, Old Harbour, St. Catherine when they saw a man inside a barbershop. The man’s actions aroused the cops’ suspicion and he was accosted, searched and the illegal firearm and ammunition found in his waistband. He was arrested and remains in police custody as investigations continue. His identity is being withheld.

Investigators continue to probe all cases as they work to keep people safe. Persons are encouraged to share information about illegal guns, wanted or suspicious persons with their local police or Crime Stop at 311.