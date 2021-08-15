Murder Suspect Held in St James, Firearm Seized

The police in St. James apprehended a suspected killer on Thursday, August 12, and recovered a firearm believed to be the murder weapon.

Dead is 35-year-old Richard Baker of Glendevon in St. James.

According to Montego Hills Police, Baker was driving his Toyota Crown along the roadway at 6:00 p.m. He apparently came to a halt to inspect his vehicle when he was ambushed by a gunman in a Toyota Axio vehicle, who shot him multiple times. He managed to drive his car to a location where he encountered a police team and informed them of the incident.

The gunman was apprehended and arrested as a result of the police’s rapid response. During his arrest, a Taurus 9mm pistol was seized, along with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds.

Baker was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the gunman is being withheld pending further investigation.