Murder Suspect Busted in Early Morning Operation in St. James

A murder suspect who has been on the run for over two years was captured in an operation that also saw the seizure of an illegal firearm, several rounds of ammunition, and other paraphernalia in St. James on Wednesday, August 3.

According to information received, the joint police/military operation was conducted at Bottom Road, Orange district in the parish between 4:40 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. The suspect, who is implicated in the May 2020 murder of Levarbia ‘Rasta’ Clayton, was arrested. A search of his premises revealed a Ruger .44 revolver with three 9mm rounds of cartridges, several lead sheets, and cellular phones. All items were seized.

The suspect remains in police custody, while arrangements are made for him to be formally charged. It is expected that he will be charged with a number of offences, including murder and breaches of the lottery scamming legislation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com