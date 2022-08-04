Murder Suspect Busted in Early Morning Operation in St. James

A murder suspect who has been on the run for over two years was captured in an operation that also saw the seizure of an illegal firearm, several rounds of ammunition, and other paraphernalia in St. James on Wednesday, August 3.

According to information received, the joint police/military operation was conducted at Bottom Road, Orange district in the parish between 4:40 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. The suspect, who is implicated in the May 2020 murder of Levarbia ‘Rasta’ Clayton, was arrested. A search of his premises revealed a Ruger .44 revolver with three 9mm rounds of cartridges, several lead sheets, and cellular phones. All items were seized.

The suspect remains in police custody, while arrangements are made for him to be formally charged. It is expected that he will be charged with a number of offences, including murder and breaches of the lottery scamming legislation.