Murder Suspect Apprehended by Police in St. Andrew, Firearm Seized

Quick action from the Hunts Bay Police in St. Andrew led to the apprehension of a murder suspect in the parish on Wednesday, December 16.

Thirty-six-year-old Venneco Hines, otherwise called ‘Sisco’, of Cashew Ridge, Kingston 8 was shot dead by unknown assailants while walking along Woodpecker Avenue, Kingston 11 about 12:15 p.m.

Reports are that a motor car approached Hines and a gunman exited the vehicle and opened fire hitting him. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

About 2:55 p.m., lawmen received information from the Police Emergency Communication Centre that the vehicle was seen on Mahoe Drive, Kingston 11. On arrival of the police, two men were seen, one of whom pulled a firearm and opened fire at them. The police took action and one of the assailants was shot and injured. He was taken to hospital where he was admitted under police guard. The other suspect escaped.

One Taurus 9mm pistol and five rounds of ammunition was seized following the incident.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate of Professional Standards and Oversight Bureau (IPROB).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the other suspect/s involved in the incident is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111 or 876-923-6197, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.