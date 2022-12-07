Murder-Suicide in Cambridge, St James

Murder-Suicide in Cambridge: The St James Police are currently investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Headley Town, Senior District, Cambridge.
The bodies which were discovered on Tuesday are that of 42-year-old Alicia Smithson. Smithson’s body was found inside her home on her bed in blood with a sheet around her neck and one of her legs was tied to her bed. Her boyfriend’s body was found hanging from a rope, tied to a piece of steel located at the back of the yard. His body was discovered by Smithson’s uncle.
Investigations continue.