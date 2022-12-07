Murder-Suicide in Cambridge, St James

Leave a Comment / By / December 7, 2022

Murder-Suicide in Cambridge: The St James Police are currently investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Headley Town, Senior District, Cambridge.

The bodies which were discovered on Tuesday are that of  42-year-old Alicia Smithson. Smithson’s body was found inside her home on her bed in blood with a sheet around her neck and one of her legs was tied to her bed. Her boyfriend’s body was found hanging from a rope, tied to a piece of steel located at the back of the yard. His body was discovered by Smithson’s uncle.

Investigations continue.

 

 

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: