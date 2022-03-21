Murder, Rape, Shooting in Junction, St Elizabeth

The Junction police in St Elizabeth are probing the shooting death of a man, the shooting and wounding of another, and the rape of a female at their home in Nembhard Town, St Elizabeth, on Sunday, March 20.

The dead man has been identified as 29-year-old Jermaine Green, otherwise called ‘Jimbo’ farmer also of Nembhard Town.

Reports from the police are that the three family members were at home about 8:15 pm, when two men armed with handguns forced their way inside their house and demanded money.

Green reportedly attacked one of the gunmen and when their demands were not met, the men opened fire hitting Green and the other man, and raped the lone female inside the house.

They then robbed the family of an undetermined sum of cash, several cell phones, and other valuables.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the two male victims were rushed to hospital where Green was pronounced dead, and the other man treated and admitted in critical condition.

The female was also taken to hospital and treated.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com