Murder, Rape, Shooting in Junction, St Elizabeth

The Junction police in St Elizabeth are probing the shooting death of a man, the shooting and wounding of another, and the rape of a female at their home in Nembhard Town, St Elizabeth, on Sunday, March 20.

The dead man has been identified as 29-year-old Jermaine Green, otherwise called ‘Jimbo’ farmer also of Nembhard Town.

Reports from the police are that the three family members were at home about 8:15 pm, when two men armed with handguns forced their way inside their house and demanded money.

Green reportedly attacked one of the gunmen and when their demands were not met, the men opened fire hitting Green and the other man, and raped the lone female inside the house.

They then robbed the family of an undetermined sum of cash, several cell phones, and other valuables.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the two male victims were rushed to hospital where Green was pronounced dead, and the other man treated and admitted in critical condition.

The female was also taken to hospital and treated.