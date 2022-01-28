Murder in Mount Carey

A motorcyclist was shot and killed by armed men in Mount Carey community, St James, on Friday morning, January 28.

The now-deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Ronaldo Barnes, of a Mount Carey address.

Reports by the police are that about 8:30 am, Barnes was riding a motorcycle along the Mount Carey main road when he was ambushed and shot from the motorcycle by armed men.

Barnes was killed on the spot, while residents in the community summoned the Anchovy police, and upon their arrival, the scene was processed and the body was later removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.