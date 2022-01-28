Murder in Mount Carey

Murder in Mount Carey
Murder in Mount Carey
A motorcyclist was shot and killed by armed men in Mount Carey community, St James, on Friday morning, January 28.
The now-deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Ronaldo Barnes, of a Mount Carey address.
Murder in Mount Carey
Murder in Mount Carey
Reports by the police are that about 8:30 am, Barnes was riding a motorcycle along the Mount Carey main road when he was ambushed and shot from the motorcycle by armed men.
Barnes was killed on the spot, while residents in the community summoned the Anchovy police, and upon their arrival, the scene was processed and the body was later removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.
Murder in Mount Carey
Murder in Mount Carey

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com