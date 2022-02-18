Murder in Lawrence Tavern

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was shot and killed in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew, on Thursday, February 17.

The victims have been identified as Omar Grey, a labourer of Tavern Gully.

Reports are that about 12:45pm., Grey was at a location in his community when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by armed men.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Grey was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.