Murder in Kingston Central

Detectives attached to the Kingston Central Division are carrying out investigations into the death of a man, who was shot and killed in Kingston CSO, on Saturday, January 22.

The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old George Smith, a retiree of Beverly Gardens, Kingston.

Reports by the Kingston Central Police are that about 6:35pm, Smith was standing on Kings Street, when a black motor car drove to the location with several men on board.

The men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire, hitting Smith multiple times, before speeding away.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Smith was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.