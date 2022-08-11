Murder, Firearm Seizure in St. Ann

Thirty-seven-year-old Phillip Taylor, a tour operator of Union Pen district, Ocho Rios, St Ann, was shot and killed by unknown assailant/s on Wednesday, August 10. A firearm was later seized during a search at his home.

Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that about 9:10 p.m., residents heard explosions in the area and summoned them. On arrival of the lawmen, Taylor was found in the front seat of a Toyota Probox motorcar, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital where death was confirmed.

Police acting on information, conducted an operation at Taylor’s residents, where one homemade firearm, two magazine holsters and other military paraphernalia were found inside a bedroom.

The weapon was subsequently seized pending further investigations.