Based on data from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the state-imposed curfew, murder is at its lowest in more than two months.

The data is suggesting that the imposed curfew has forced criminal elements into a state of recess. Data from the first 74 days of the year suggests that murder had plunged to just a little above two percent than they were in 2019, coming from a high of 10 percent weeks ago—and the data is steepening as we see the curfew continue.

Up until April 4, 2020, 361 persons were murdered, two more than the corresponding time frame for 2019.