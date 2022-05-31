Municipal Cop Fatally Stabbed by His Girlfriend in Clarendon

The Clarendon police are searching for the common-law wife of a municipal officer who was fatally stabbed on Monday, May 30.

Dead is Keanie McDonald, 30, of Burnt Ground, Green Meadows in the parish.

McDonald was an employee at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

According to police, McDonald and his common-law wife had a fight at 5:20 p.m., when she allegedly stabbed him with a pair of scissors,.

The police were summoned, and McDonald was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.