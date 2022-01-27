Munga honourable and Fantan Mojah leads out Pandemic records

Canadian based record label Pandemic records has many reasons to smile of late considering the fact their current project entitled “Logic Riddim” which features some of the biggest stars in Reggae and dancehall has been making the musical rounds.

The compilation which features the likes of Sizzla, Munga Honorable, Fantan Mojah, Kash, Hero and several others has become a staple on local and international radio with the leading track being “Nobody Don’t Know When” by Munga Honourable and Fantan Mojah but According to the producer the project has many more hits on it.

The riddim is a perfect blend of old and new which was a strategic move.

All the songs on the project are solid so I expect to get a minimum of four solid hit songs from the project” stated Pandemic records.

The music video for Nobody Don’t Know When by Munga Honourable and Fantan Mojah is set to be premiered on onstage tv this weekend.