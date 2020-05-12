Munga Honorable Drops New Single, ‘Ozone’ With Accompanying Video

Dancehall veteran Munga Honorable has released his latest single titled Ozone with an accompanying video.

Munga is one of dancehall’s most versatile artists, with a hit song to cover any area of major focus in the genre. His latest single is an attempt to make an anthem for dancehall’s favorite plant- marijuana.

The song is melodious, with a catchy hook and the instrumental is upbeat enough to dance to (regardless of the lyrics). This musical style of Munga’s has been responsible for many of the artist’s hits, like Nah Mad and Bad From Mi Born.

“Kush inna me head a ring like a house phone/anywhere mi deh mi tun it inna smoke zone/puff it then me send it up inna the ozone”, he deejays on the hook. The song is produced by Lion order productions, a Philadelphia-based record label that has had a hand in the careers of Jahvillani, TeeJay, and others.

The video is just what you’d expect from a dancehall weed anthem- lots of smoking. The #ShotByDeth visuals involve Munga and his entourage rolling, smoking, and popping wheelies on bikes in Kingston, Jamaica.

The lack of theatrics would be an injustice in a music video, however, in this case, it allows to focus on the song which is another Munga hit.

Smokers and fans of Munga alike are loving the new single. With hundreds of comments flocking YouTube and Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Source: Dancehallmag