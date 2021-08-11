Multiple Vehicle Collision in Rosehall, Montego Bay

There has been a major accident involving multiple vehicles at Rosehall, Montego Bay just moments ago.

Unconfirmed reports are that at least two persons are dead.

Mckoy’s News will provide more information later as this is a developing story.

 

