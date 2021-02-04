Multiple Injuries in St James Accident

Several persons were injured in a two vehicular collision along a section of the Reading main road in St James, earlier this week.

Reports are that shortly after 3:00 pm, both vehicles were traveling along a section of the Reading main road, in the vicinity of Design Centre when the driver of one of the vehicles lost control and picked up a skid on the wet surface.

Both vehicles collided resulting in both drivers, and several passengers sustaining injuries.

The impact of the crash resulted in a massive oil spil, and the roadway had to be power washed by firefighters from the Montego Bay Freeport fire Department.

The police were also called to the scene, and the victims removed from the location by an ambulance medical team.