Multiple arrests, officer injured during pro-Palestinian demonstration in Manhattan, NYPD says

Multiple arrests were made and at least one officer was hurt after a pro-Palestinian rally Monday in Manhattan, the NYPD said.

Protesters were out for hours, starting along Fifth Avenue near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree before heading downtown.

Video showed tense moments while some demonstrators were in custody.

The NYPD said a total of six people were arrested.

Police said one officer fell and hurt his knee while helping another officer.

The injured officer was in stable condition, according to police.

 

 

SOURCE: CBS news

