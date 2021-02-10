Multi-Million Robbery at Credit Union Bank, in Whitehouse, Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police are now in search of six armed men who pulled off a multi-million dollar robbery at the Workers of Jamaica Community Credit Union Bank in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, on Tuesday, February 9.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 12:30 pm, six men wearing Covid-19 masks, entered the establishment posing as customers and held the security guard, and other occupants at gunpoint.

The men then proceeded to rob the establishment of cash amounting to over $5-million dollars, before making their escaped with the cash, the surveillance system, and the security guard firearm.

The police also reported that this is the second bank robbery to take place in the Whitehouse area within the past seven months, and the second major robbery in the parish of Westmoreland, since the start of the year.

On July 6, 2020, gunmen also carried out another daring daylight robbery at the Jamaica National, in Whitehouse, and made off with several million dollars.

In that incident, the police reported that the three men entered the JN branch in Whitehouse, also posing as customers, they were also wearing Covid-19 masks and held the security guard, and employees at gunpoint.

The robbers then stole cash amounting to over $3.5-million dollars, along with the security guard’s firearm and a motor vehicle owned by a taxi operator, in which they made their escape.