Multi-Million Dollar Heist at Pc Bank, in May Pen, Clarendon

Investigators attached to the May Pen CIB Department have commenced a search for three armed men who pulled off a daring multi-million dollar robbery at a Bank in May Pen, Thursday, January 28.

Reports by the police are that three men posing as customers entered the PC Bank located on Gordon Street, brandished handguns, and held the security guard at gunpoint.

The men held the occupants of the Bank at gunpoint, forced their way through the inside doors, and into the main vault.

They then robbed the safe in the establishment of cash amounting to $2,855,000, 00.

They also robbed the tellers of an undetermined sum of cash also believed to be several million dollars, and their cell phones.

The gunmen then held up the security guard and robbed him of his firearm, before they escaped in a waiting motor car.